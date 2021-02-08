KeyCorp Comments on Meritor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTOR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritor by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 151.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 87,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

