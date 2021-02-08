KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

