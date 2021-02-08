KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Cuts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212,200 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 0.6% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 131,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

