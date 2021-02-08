Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $349.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.43 million to $350.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $336.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

