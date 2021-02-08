Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $354-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.21 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-3.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of KFRC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. 131,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

