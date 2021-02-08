Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.368-$1.430 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Kforce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. 131,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

