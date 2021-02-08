Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2318333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

