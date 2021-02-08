Kim Jabal Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FDX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average is $248.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
