Kim Jabal Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FDX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average is $248.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

