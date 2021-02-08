Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.