Kin Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $68.37 million and $759,737.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00057269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00185340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00455975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00075502 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.