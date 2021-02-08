Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 668,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 552,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIN. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

