Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.24 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 156.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 81,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

