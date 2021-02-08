Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.
KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
NYSE KGC opened at $7.24 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.