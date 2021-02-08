Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.74% from the company’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 771,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 73.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 1,312,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

