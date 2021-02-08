Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.74% from the company’s current price.
KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.
Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 771,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
