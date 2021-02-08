Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Kintavar Exploration shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 50,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.