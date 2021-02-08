Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 97,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,116,779. The company has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

