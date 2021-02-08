Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,249,785. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

