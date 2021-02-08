Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TIAA FSB grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.13. 22,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.