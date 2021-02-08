Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $65.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.40 million and the highest is $66.93 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $75.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $263.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $261.16 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

