KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.18

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 3794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

