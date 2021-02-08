Knuff & Co LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

