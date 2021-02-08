Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.18 and last traded at $158.84. Approximately 204,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 282,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

