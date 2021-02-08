Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.53 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

