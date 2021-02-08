Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Critical Comparison

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.72 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -53.60 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

