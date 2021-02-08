Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.77

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 26942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $68,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

