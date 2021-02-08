Krios (GIG) Trading 243.3% Higher Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $237.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 243.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

