Kryll (KRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $182,124.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $182,124.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

