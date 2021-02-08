Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

KLIC opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.