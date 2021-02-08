Kuverit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Kuverit has a market cap of $270,502.47 and approximately $282.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01049899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.80 or 0.05308534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

