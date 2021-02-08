KZ Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One KZ Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,747.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

