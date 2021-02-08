L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $49.39 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.