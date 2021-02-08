L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $226.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.