Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $226.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $237.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.