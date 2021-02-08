Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 727,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 631,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,697. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

