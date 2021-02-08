Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt Sells 1,800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

