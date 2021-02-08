Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $27.56 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $27.56 million and $8.46 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.51 or 0.01050037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.48 or 0.05437204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,424,624 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.