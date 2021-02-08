Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Acquires $20,000,000.00 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LABP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,599. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

