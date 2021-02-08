Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 625,000 Shares

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $12.73. 20,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,163. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.