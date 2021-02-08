Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 8.8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.54. 447,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 464,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $390.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

