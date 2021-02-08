Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $98.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.59 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $351.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $352.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $423.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $427.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

LAWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at about $1,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

