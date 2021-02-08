LCX Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, LCX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $786,593.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,662,446 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

