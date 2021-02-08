Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares traded up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. 929,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 492,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)
Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.
