Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares traded up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. 929,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 492,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leaf Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 701,259 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leaf Group by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 218,761 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.