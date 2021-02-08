Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $155.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

