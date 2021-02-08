Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

