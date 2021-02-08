Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,257,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,757,000 after acquiring an additional 744,254 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

