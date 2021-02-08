Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $43.66. 1,445,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

