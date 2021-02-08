Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,891. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

