LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $981.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,287 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

