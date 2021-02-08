Lennox International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

NYSE:LII opened at $274.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.49. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

