Lethean Market Cap Reaches $342,749.32 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $342,749.32 and $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,070.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.91 or 0.03960737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00377156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.97 or 0.01095814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00444759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00363201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00222449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

