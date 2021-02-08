LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.19 on Monday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,915,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.