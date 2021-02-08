LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.19 on Monday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.
